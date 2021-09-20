This is the hilarious moment Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley accidentally refers to Africa as a country during a conversation on Covid vaccines.

The 65-year-old broadcaster joined Susanna Reid on Monday to discuss the global vaccine rollout with former prime minister Gordon Brown.

During the conversation, the TV presenter said: “It’s not just loading these boxes onto plans and flying them out to countries like Africa, we’ve got to have the infrastructure to be able to deliver the jabs haven’t we?”

The gaffe was quickly picked up on social media with many Twitter users blasting the presenter for the mistake.