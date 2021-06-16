Good Morning Britain co-presenter Richard Madeley on Wednesday likened Shamima Begum to the Hitler Youth.

He made the comment after a debate on whether the former London schoolgirl, who ran away to Syria to marry a jihadist when she was 15, should be allowed to return to the UK.

“Obviously, we had the Nuremberg trials after the war and we hanged quite a few Nazis and imprisoned a lot of others,” Madeley said.

“But … we didn’t go after the Hitler Youth, we only went after adults who served in the Hitler regime and that’s something to reflect on.”