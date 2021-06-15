Richard Madeley, who co-presented Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, called Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s emotional Life Stories interview “embarrassing.”

While interviewing MP Jonathan Ashworth, Madeley asked: “Were you embarrassed by his performance on the Piers Morgan programme? Because my toes curled.”

“Seriously, it was a bit embarrassing … He’s got quite a lot on his plate at the moment and a lot to do, going on a talk show really and crying – it was odd,” Madeley added.

The presenter has been criticised for his comments on Starmer, who became upset discussing the death of his mother on the show.