The husband of British-Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ending his hunger strike after 21 days. Richard Ratcliffe has been protesting outside the Foreign Office to demand the government does more to secure his wife's release from Iran. He said he wanted to "walk out with my head held high" after ending the demonstration. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran for five years on spying charges and lost an appeal against a second jail sentence in October after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government.