Richard Ratcliffe, husband of the imprisoned British Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has criticised a "disappointing" meeting with Middle East minister James Cleverly, saying it "felt like Groundhog Day". The meeting, which lasted around half an hour, follows an ongoing hunger strike by Mr Ratcliffe in protest against the government, which entered its 20th day as of Friday.

Speaking after the discussions, he said: "We're still stuck in the same status quo. We're still stuck in the same problems that led us to end up on hunger strike."