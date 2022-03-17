Richard Ratcliffe’s parents ‘so proud’ as Nazanin finally returns home

Richard Ratcliffe’s parents have spoken of their pride, as their son’s daughter Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliff finally returns to the UK.

Nazanin was detained in Iran for a whopping six years and has only just gained her freedom and been allowed to leave the country, as husband Richard campaigned tirelessly for her release.

Barbara and John Ratcliffe spoke to BBC Breakfast about the news, with John saying: “I’m enormously proud of him.

“He’s always done what he thought was the best thing for Nazanin, and it’s worked”.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.