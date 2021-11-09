A woman kicks and slaps a horse a shocking video shared by anti-hunting campaign group, Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs shows.

The video, which has since been widely criticised by the RSPCA, campaigner Chris Packham and the UK’s national body for hunting, captures the rider repeatedly kicking and slapping a white horse.

After the animal walks away from another rider, the woman snatches its reigns and brutally kicks the creature in the chest.

She then slaps it repeatedly across the face as the animal recoils.

Moments later she drags the horse into a trailer.

The RSPCA confirmed an investigation has been launched.

