Pop duo Right Said Fred have compared their anti-vaxx stance to the Green Cross Code revealing they are ‘stunned’ other artists haven’t spoken up on the matter.

Richard Fairbrass was taken to hospital by ambulance in August after contracting Covid and spent four nights under observation before his condition improved and he returned home.

However Fairbrass, who has previously called the vaccine a ‘scam’, has doubled down on his views and recently told the MailOnline: “This vaccine is only for experimental use. I’m absolutely not going to have one now.”