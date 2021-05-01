Riot police arrive at Russian oligarch’s mansion occupied by squatters

Footage shows dozens of riot police officers turn up to a Russian oligarch-owned mansion in London occupied by squatters.

Those squatting have stated it’s in support of Ukraine, and that they won’t leave until Vladimir Putin stops the Russian invasion.

The Metropolitan Police’s officers can be seen in specialist gear as they prepare to storm the property.

