Rishi Sunak has announced a cut to Air Passenger Duty for some domestic flights.

Flights between airports in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be subject to a new lower rate of air passenger duty from April next year – sparking criticism for climate campaigners hoping for measures to reduce aviation emissions.

However, a new “ultra-long-haul band” covering flights of over 5,500 miles means long-haul flyers will pay slightly more. “Less than 5% of passengers will pay more – but those who fly furthest will pay the most,” Mr Sunak said.