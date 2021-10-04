Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that Brexit is in the long-term interests of the UK, despite current disruption to fuel and food supplies.

During his first Conservative conference speech as chancellor in Manchester, Mr.Sunak said leaving the EU would provide ‘flexibility’ to shape a more modern economy and it would foster a ‘culture of enterprise’ that’ll help the UK.

The Chancellor also announced the creation of 2,000 new AI scholarships for disadvantaged youth that would help “to ensure the most exciting industries and opportunities are open to all parts of our society.”