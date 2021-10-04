Rishi Sunak will use his speech in Manchester on Monday to commit more than £500 million in fresh funding to help people back into work as he seeks to stem the continuing turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is shifting the focus on getting people into new or better jobs as the Government comes under sustained pressure over a major squeeze on living standards.

But the extra funding comes with Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson under pressure from within the Tory ranks about the historically high tax burden, after they raised national insurance contributions by 1.25%.