Rishi Sunak, man in charge of country’s money, doesn’t know how to use contactless

Rishi Sunak awkwardly struggled using contactless payment as he tried to buy a can of coke in a shop.

Footage of the chancellor holding his credit card up to be scanned, rather than tapping it on the card reader, has gone viral.

Mr Sunak has since been ridiculed for the hilarious gaffe, which happened just hours after he announced his spring statement in the House of Commons.

“The chancellor of the exchequer doesn’t know how to use contactless, my head’s gone,” one person wrote, sharing the video that has since been viewed over 350,000 times.

