Rishi Sunak says the economy is forecast to return to pre-Covid levels by year-end, growing by 6.5% in 2021, during his Autumn Budget announcement.

The finance minister warned of “tough months ahead” as inflation is to spike to 4% next year with the economy struggling to keep up with the demands of Covid and Brexit.

During his speech to the Commons on Wednesday [today] Mr Sunak said inflation was 3.1% in September and is “likely to rise further”.

Watch live as he delivers the Budget from the Commons.

