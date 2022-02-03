Rishi Sunak’s energy statement in full as price cap rise sees bills soar

Rishi Sunak addressed the House of Commons over the energy price cap rise on Thursday (3 February), announcing support for customers amid soaring prices.

The chancellor confirmed that a "vast majority" of households will receive £350 of help to take the "sting" out of rocketing bills.

Up to 80% of all homes in England will receive a £150 discount on their council tax bill in April, while all domestic electricity customers will save £200 in October, taking the total savings for a majority to £350.

