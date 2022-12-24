Rishi Sunak awkwardly asked a homeless man at a shelter if he works in a business before offering him food.

The prime minister visited a homeless shelter in London run by the Passage on Friday, December 23.

While serving hot meals to people visiting the shelter Mr Sunak was asked by one man: "Are you sorting the economy out?".

"That's exactly what I'm trying to do," the Tory party leader responds, before asking the man, named Dean if he works in finance.

"No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person. But I am interested in business, I like finance - it's good for the city and when finance does well, we all do well don't we?" he responds.

