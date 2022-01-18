Rishi Sunak walks out of interview when asked if Boris Johnson should resign

Rishi Sunak walked out of an interview when asked if Boris Johnson should resign over the Downing Street party scandal.

The chancellor was speaking to Sky News on Tuesday morning when he was challenged by a reporter.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals, the ministerial code is clear on these matters,” Mr Sunak said.

He then swiftly got up from his seat, appearing to cut the interview short, without even taking off his microphone. ​

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.