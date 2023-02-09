Nadine Dorries blasts Sunak supporters as she reveals she will step down as MP

Nadine Dorries blasted Rishi Sunak’s supporters as she announced she will be standing down as an MP at the next general election.

The politician delivered the news on her new TalkTV show, saying the decision had followed “much soul-searching”.

“Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson, are already asking themselves the question: Who next?” Ms Dorries said.

She went on to add that she is removing herself from the “infighting” and “sheer stupidity” that plagues the Tory party, despite “loving the job”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.