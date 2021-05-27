Chancellor Rishi Sunak has claimed that he and the Treasury only spent “a very small amount of time” on the failed finance firm Greensill, which former prime minister David Cameron is reported to have called on cabinet ministers and officials to help. Speaking to the House of Commons’ Treasury committee during an evidence session on Thursday, Mr Sunak said: “I don’t know David Cameron very well”. The Tory politician also insisted that Mr Cameron’s approach was not given more attention than that of any other person or organisation.