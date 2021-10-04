Chancellor Rishi Sunak told Britain it will have to wait until after the next general election for tax cuts during today’s Conservative conference.

Speaking in Manchester, Mr Sunak said putting the economy back on a “sustainable footing” must take priority over lowering taxes following the £400bn cost of the Covid pandemic.

“Our recovery comes with a cost,” Rishi told delegates.

“Our national debt is almost 100 per cent of GDP.

“So we need to fix our public finances. Because strong public finances don’t happen by accident. They are a deliberate choice. They are a legacy for future generations and a safeguard against future threats.”