Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended the rise in taxes to fund health and social care in the UK and has refused to rule out further tax hikes.

Ahead of the Tory Party conference in Manchester, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Chancellor did not deny the possibility that increases to income tax or council tax may be imposed.

Mr.Sunak told BBC Breakfast: “It was a difficult decision to make. But we took that decision because we wanted to make sure the NHS got the significant funds it requires to help recover strongly from coronavirus.”