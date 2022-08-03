Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak greets party members at event in Shropshire

Rishi Sunak greeted Conservative Party members at an event in Ludlow, Shropshire, on Wednesday, 3 August, as he continued his campaign in the Tory leadership contest.

The party has delayed sending ballot papers for its members to vote, citing security concerns.

GCHQ have warned that hackers could change members’ votes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

An email to Tory members said that their voting packs would arrive “a little later than we originally said... because we have taken some time to add some additional security to our ballot process.”

