Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged with killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, continues on Thursday (11 November).

Yesterday, Mr Rittenhouse broke down in tears as he took the witness stand as he recalled events of the night in question, testifying in his own defence.

Judge Bruce Schroeder also lashed out at prosecutors over their line of questioning relating to the 18-year-old’s silence in the months after the shootings, which took place in August 2020.

