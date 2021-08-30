Two football teams from the Cotswolds played a fixture with a twist last weekend, braving chilly water to take part in the annual “Football in the River” match.

The 30-minute game took place in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire and saw Bourton Rovers 1st XI take on their 2nd XI.

Hundred of spectators lined the banks of the river to enjoy the five-a-side clash that takes place in the ankle-deep water of the Windrush, in a tradition that reportedly started around a century ago.

This year’s match ended in a 1-1 draw.