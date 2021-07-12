Shocking footage shows a flash flood raging through the streets of India, sweeping up cars in a river of mud.

Locals can be heard shouting as they watch from their balconies, powerless as mud pours down their street following heavy rainfall in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala.

A white car is also swept downstream, slamming into three other vehicles already crashed at the bottom of the road.It’s believed the flash flood was triggered following a cloudburst, which occurs when an extreme amount of precipitation falls in a short period of time.