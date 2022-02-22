Cars are stranded in York after River Ouse overtopped its banks

Alarming footage shows cars stranded in York after River Ouse overtopped its banks after significant storms in the UK.

The Environment Agency (EA) warned of a significant risk of flooding despite a Government minister praising “remarkably successful” temporary barriers.

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without electricity, some for up to 72 hours, while dozens of properties near the River Severn have been evacuated.

The EA is urging communities in parts of the West Midlands and Yorkshire, especially those along the Rivers Severn and Ouse, to be prepared for significant flooding.

