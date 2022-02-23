Houses alongside River Severn get flooded after high winds and wet weather hit UK

Alarming footage shows flooded properties next to the River Severn following high winds and wet weather in Ironbridge, Shropshire.

A major incident was declared on Tuesday in Bewdley, Worcestershire, and Ironbridge, in Shropshire, with two “danger to life” warnings, after it was announced the river was close to reaching record highs.

Residents were braced for the worst flooding in two decades, with the Severn in Shrewsbury at 5.14m (17ft) earlier – making it the fourth biggest flood ever recorded in the area and the worst since 2000.

