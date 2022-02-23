RNLI rescue stranded cat from river in East Anglia

RNLI volunteers from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston had an unusual callout on Tuesday (22 February), rescuing a cat that had fallen into the River Bure.

Lifeboat crew pulled the struggling feline from the water and onto their boat before wrapping him into a blanket.

After his ordeal, the cat - named Icicle - was given some salmon from the fish shop before being taken to the RSPCA shelter for examination.

He was later picked up from the vets by relieved owners and is back at home safe and sound.

