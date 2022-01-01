RNLI crews postpone Christmas Eve celebrations to rescue paragliders

Lifeboat volunteers have been praised for postponing their Christmas celebrations to help rescue people at sea.

Thousands of volunteers who make up the crews of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) worked throughout the festive period to save multiple lives.

On Christmas Eve, when many of us were busy with last-minute preparations, the crew of Newhaven RNLI in East Sussex were called out to rescue two paragliders who had fallen into the sea.

Despite challenging tidal conditions, the pair were safely brought back to shore and handed into the care of waiting paramedics.