RNLI name lifeboat after Prince Philip that will save lives close to Sandringham

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is to name a new lifeboat after Prince Philip that will be stationed near one of the Queen’s private estates.

The RNLI planned to name the boat after the Duke of Edinburgh to celebrate his 100th birthday in June, but he died two months earlier.

The boat will go into service late in 2022 at Wells-next-the-Sea, about 20 miles (30km) from Sandringham. RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said it was “a great honour” to be able to name the boat after the duke.