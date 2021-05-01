TV judge Rob Rinder has warned “history is repeating itself” as refugees flee war in Ukraine.

The criminal barrister turned TV personality has travelled to eastern Europe in a bid to help the grandparents of Oksana Platero, his former partner on Strictly Come Dancing, safely cross the border into Poland.

Speaking from the town of Przemysl, Mr Rider compared scenes at the railway station to those of the Second World War.

“People should know what happened in the past or we’re doomed to repeat it. I can tell you that it is repeating itself,” he said.

