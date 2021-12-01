Police release CCTV of bogus delivery driver who stole man's Bentley in brutal robbery

West Midlands Police have released CCTV of a bogus delivery driver who stole a man’s £150,000 Bentley Continental in a brutal robbery.

The footage shows a man, dressed up as a delivery driver, who was one of five who targeted a homeowner and his wife at their property on Blewitt Street,

The victim had his hands bound with cable ties and was punched by the gang of five before stealing the expensive car.

Any information contact the police on 101, or message on Live Chat through their website quoting crime ref 20/1896098/21.

