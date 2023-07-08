Bad bunny: Thief dressed in rabbit costume robs laundromat

Police in Illinois are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect captured on video wearing a bunny suit while burglarising a laundromat.

CCTV released by the Quincy Police Department shows the suspect inside the Winners Wash Laundromat in the early morning hours of July 6.

The suspect, wearing a full bunny rabbit costume, can be seen rummaging through drawers and placing items in a backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on the “furry felon” to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.