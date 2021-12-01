Thieves rob mother on driveway in front of baby in pram

Police in Los Angeles are seeking to identify two suspects who robbed a mother who was with her baby on the driveway of her home.

Footage released by the LAPD shows the two men following the woman as she pushes a pushchair through the front gates of her home.

The men are seen roaming onto the property and cornering the woman against the wall before taking her backpack.

After robbing it, the pair flee the scene with the bag on their back.

Police said the suspects were two black men in their 20s, driving a silver sedan with tinted windows.

Sign up to our newsletters.