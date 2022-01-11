Robert Durst who was charged with multiple gruesome killings that later became the subject of the HBO true-crime miniseries ‘The Jinx’, died in prison at 78.

Durst, who was serving a life sentence in Stockton, California for the killing of Susan Berman, died of cardiac arrest while in hospital for testing, his lawyer confirmed to The New York Times.

The controversial real estate heir, believed to be worth upwards of $100 million, is suspected of having killed three people: his wife Kathleen Durst, Susan Berman, and Morris Black, a neighbour.

