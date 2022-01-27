Amazing footage shows the US military testing a robot security dog on their base in California.

The video shows guard members from the 144th Fighter Wing watching as the “quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle” from Ghost Robotics strides up and down.

The 144th Fighter Wing would be the first California Air National Guard unit to employ the use of robot dogs, if approved by the government.

Similar robots are used at multiple military bases in America for patrol purposes.

