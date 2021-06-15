Saudi Arabia has introduced robots to distribute holy “Zamzam” water to pilgrims at the holy mosques in Mecca and Madina in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

This video shows one of the futuristic robotic servers gliding through crowds of worshippers and offering up bottles of the special water from three trays. Zamzam water is taken from a well in Mecca and is considered sacred to Muslims.

The kingdom has restricted the annual hajj pilgrimage to 60,000 of its own citizens and residents for the second year running due to the pandemic.