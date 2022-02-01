Oscar-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins has said his knighthood is for everyone he has ever worked with as he received the royal honour at Windsor Castle

The Devon-born cameraman was knighted for services to film by the Prince of Wales at an investiture on Tuesday.

Speaking to PA afterwards, he said: “These things make me very nervous but I feel a bit more relaxed now.”

Sir Roger, the most decorated cinematographer in Bafta history, counts The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, 1917, A Beautiful Mind, Skyfall and Blade Runner 2049 among his best-known features.