Archaeologists discover Roman trading town in Northamptonshire on HS2 route

Archaeologists working on the HS2 route have uncovered a Roman trading settlement near a small village in Northamptonshire.

It is one of the most significant archaeological sites discovered on the project and has been found half a metre below the surface of a remote field.

A 10-metre-wide road, domestic and industrial buildings and more than 300 coins have been unearthed at the site, where it is believed wealthy inhabitants adorned themselves with jewellery and ate from fine pottery.

