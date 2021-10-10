On Saturday night, police clashed with protestors gathered in the streets of Rome to oppose the government’s “green pass”, a document which will require people to have had either a covid vaccine or a recent negative test to access public workplaces.

This legislation will come into effect on 15 October and workers can be suspended if they fail to present the required documentation five times.

The crowds first gathered in an authorized protest in Piazza Del Popolo, they then clashed with police in an unauthorized march.

Similar protests took place in other Italian cities, including Milan and Trento.