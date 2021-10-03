Rome’s iconic “Iron Bridge” was severely damaged by fire on Saturday night, with parts of the 19th-century structure plunging into the River Tiber.

The blaze broke out on the eve of elections for the city’s next mayor, in which the main issue has been the general decay of infrastructure and public services in the Italian capital.

Officials said there were no injures from the fire, which local media reports may have been started by a short circuit.

Locals call the 131-metre long bridge “Ponte di Ferro” (Iron Bridge) since it’s unique to most of Rome’s other bridges, which are made of stone.