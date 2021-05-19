The former lawyer for Rose West has told the Independent that he believes “voids” under a Gloucester cafe being investigated by police in the search for a missing teenager are unlikely to be linked to serial killer Fred West.

Investigators are to examine six voids in the cafe’s floor after finding “possible evidence” suggesting the body of Mary Bastholm, who disappeared in 1968 aged 15, might be buried there.

“I’m sure that’s some kind of architectural remnant and I’d be really surprised if it had anything to do with his handiwork,” lawyer Leo Goatley told The Independent outside the Clean Plate cafe.