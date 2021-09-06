Footage shows a crowd of men celebrating Rosh Hashanah by animatedly singing in front of Jerusalem’s Western Wall. People prayed all night as the two-day festival, which literally translates as “head of the year” and celebrates the Jewish New Year, began on 6 September.

Amid a rise in Covid cases in Israel, health authorities have asked for Rosh Hashanah prayers to be held outdoors and have divided the Western Wall, a place of prayer and pilgrimage sacred to the Jewish people, into 15 capsules where only 8,000 people are allowed to pray at a time, the Jerusalem Post reported.