Dutch police fired warning shots as riots broke out in Rotterdam during a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on unvaccinated people.

Fires, flares and fireworks were lit during the chaotic demonstration and water cannons were used in an attempt to disperse hundreds of rioters in the city.

The police have since confirmed that at least two people were “wounded” by warning shots, which were fired because the situation was deemed “life-threatening”.

“We fired warning shots and there were also direct shots fired because the situation was life-threatening,” spokesperson Patricia Wessels told Reuters.

