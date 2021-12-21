2021: A round-up of this year's politics

From national lockdowns to the devastating loss of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, from local elections to Matt Hancock's resignation following an affair with his aide, 2021 has been a tumultuous political year.

In January Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown for England, with people being ordered to stay at home while the country continued to grapple with the pandemic.

June saw Matt Hancock resign following CCTV capturing the Health Secretary kissing his closest aide.

Sir David Amess, an MP since 1983, was holding a constituency surgery in Essex in October when he was fatally stabbed multiple times.

