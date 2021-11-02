Hundreds of rape alarms could be heard screeching while vivid green and purple smoke billowed outside one of Europe’s largest courts on Tuesday afternoon.

Scores of protesters descended on the 139-year-old towering Victorian gothic building that is home to the Royal Courts of Justice in central London to voice their opposition to police violence against women.

Sisters Uncut, a feminist direct action group who organised the demonstration, stormed into the Westminster landmark to deliver a letter of complaint condemning the police for violence perpetrated against women within their own ranks.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here