Sir Keir Starmer's attempt to challenge Boris Johnson over a Downing Street party on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral backfired as the House of Commons Speaker ruled that MPs should not discuss the Queen or the royal family.

The Labour leader asked the prime minister if he felt "ashamed" over the lockdown-breaking No 10 party in April 2021, calling on him to resign.

"We don't get into discussions on the royal family," Sir Lindsay Hoyle said.

Mr Johnson then asked Mr Starmer to withdraw his remarks, ensuring he didn't have to answer the question.

