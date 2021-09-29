The Royal Navy launched drones that look like mini fighter aircraft from a warship as it begins its experiment with crewless technology in the naval fleet.Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales launched the fixed-wing drones called the QinetiQ Banshee Jet 80+.Footage shows the drones take off from the carrier’s flight deck to assess how they might be used to train personnel in defending against ever-more-capable fast jets and missiles.The jet-powered Banshee, which is hard to detect on radar, can soar to 25,000ft, skim just above the waves, and flies at speeds up to 400 knots (around 460mph).