A neighbour of Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has gone viral online after giving an impromptu press conference about the FBI’s raid on the ex-New York City mayor’s apartment. Michele Herbert, 72, said that she “probably saw FBI jackets” during the incident on Wednesday, adding: “The funniest thing is, my ex-husband called me and said, ‘have you seen what’s going on?’ And he said, ‘no, look out your window’. Investigators executed a search warrant of the Upper East flat in regards to Giuliani’s alleged dealings with Ukraine, as reported by the New York Times.