Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has revealed that he offered FBI agents the hard drives of the US President son, Hunter Biden, during an early morning raid of his New York apartment. The search took place earlier this week, with federal investigators reportedly looking into his dealings with politicians and business leaders in Ukraine and whether he violated lobbying laws. Giuliani told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agents refused to take the hard drives from him. In 2020 the now-president’s campaign strongly denied allegations that Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine had influence Biden as vice president.